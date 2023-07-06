The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has expressed discontent in the delay in the return of recovered assets belonging to Nigeria.

Professor Bolaji Owasanoye told the visiting Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy, Thomas Stelzer that the zeal at which assets are recovered far exceeds the efforts in returning them by the countries where such assets are domiciled.

Nigeria has recovered and restrained cash and assets valued over N166 billion from corrupt persons, in the last two and half years.

Most of the recoveries were within the country.

For assets outside the country, it has been an uphill task getting the authorities where they are domiciled to return them.

During a visit by the Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences recounts the challenges.

He observed that, previously, when the country brokered deals abroad, certain clauses were inserted that paved the way for Illicit Financial Flows.

The visiting Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy noted with concern the challenges of asset recovery and the absence of parameters for measuring corruption.

The visit is the start of a collaboration in capacity development for fighting corruption.