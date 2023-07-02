The Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has paid an unscheduled visit to the maiduguri Monday market to have a glimpse of the level of work done so far in reconstructing the market.

The governor on arrival met officials of the market and the committee for the reconstruction on ground, supervising the ongoing work in the market.

Babagana Zulum expressed satisfaction on the level of work done so far and assures business owners whose shops were affected during the inferno of the speedy completion of the project.

He also thanked those who supported the state with funds and other resources to see that the market is back to life.