Young lawyers have been encouraged to take their profession more seriously to attain the rank of Senior Advocate in Nigeria.

This is as a case was made for the establishment of a Court of Appeal in Bayelsa.

This formed the overriding theme at a three-day Young Lawyers Conference held in Yenagoa.

Within the legal profession in Nigeria, there exists a peak of distinction called the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

This rank is conferred on Lawyers of outstanding excellence, as determined by the discerning judgment of the Legal Practitioner Privileges Committee.

But with 754 individuals having the rank of a SAN, 53 have passed away leaving behind a legacy of legal excellence that must be continued.

This may be the reason the Young Lawyers Forum of the Yenagoa Branch of the NBA is organizing a three-day conference with a theme, ‘Making of a Senior Advocate’.

A case was made for the establishment of a Court of Appeal to be situated in Bayelsa state.

While the selection process of becoming a SAN may have certain narratives, it is important to note that it is largely a meritorious one.