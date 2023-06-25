An external review into the governance and culture at RTÉ has been ordered by the Irish minister for media.

Catherine Martin met the chair of the RTÉ board on Saturday following revelations about payments made to the broadcaster’s top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

It emerged on Thursday that Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been publicly declared.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the board’s chair, said the broadcaster would work closely with the review to rebuild public confidence.

“While as minister I cannot get involved in the day-to-day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose,” Ms Martin said.

The minister said she told Ms Ní Raghallaigh that the controversy has caused “untold damage to RTE’s reputation”.

The review will determine what “fundamental and systemic issues” will need to be addressed, Ms Martin explained in a statement.

A government decision on how the national broadcaster will be funded in the future has been paused while the review takes place.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh apologised to staff and the public on behalf of the board for the “breach of trust”.

She added that the board has initiated other steps to address the scandal, including an internal review of contracts for the top 10 highest paid presenters. An external review is also taking place to examine the contracts.

On Friday, Mr Tubridy apologised for not questioning the earnings which had been publicly declared compared with what he had received.

The outgoing director general was also suspended over the controversy on Wednesday.