Tertiary Education Trust Fund has approved the sum of one hundred and thirty million naira each as Zonal intervention funds for polytechnics in its 2023 intervention line.

Speaking at a Sensitisation Workshop for Rectors and Directors of Skills of Beneficiary institutions, the Executive Secretary of the Fund disclosed that the allocation is geared towards reinvigorating skills acquisition in polytechnics across the country.

Skills have become a key factor in the requirements for employment all over the world.

Employers are more interested in the assessed skills and employ based on what the applicant can do rather than paper qualifications.

This is why many believe that the unemployment rate in the country will continue to increase unless the country diverts attention to improving Tivet that will make young graduates become employers of labour rather than job seekers.

It is in response to this, that the Fund has prioritised its 2023 Zonal Allocation to polytechnics towards reinvigorating skills acquisition in the polytechnics across the country.

The main focus of the allocation includes procurement, Installation, Testing, Training and commissioning of relevant training materials for beneficiary institutions.