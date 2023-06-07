Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital Wednesday and will undergo surgery on his intestine, the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced.

The Vatican announced in a statement that Francis, 86, will be hospitalised for several days at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital and will be put under general anesthetic for the procedure.

According to the Vatican, the operation is necessary due to a hernia causing “recurrent, painful and worsening” symptoms.

He missed meetings in May after developing a fever, and he was hospitalized for three days in March after being diagnosed with bronchitis. In addition, he will have colon surgery in 2021 and eye surgery in 2019. He has needed a cane or wheelchair to help with his knee problems throughout the last year.

The Vatican revealed that, in addition to his daily audiences, Francis has numerous scheduled journeys, including a four-day visit to Portugal for World Youth Day in early August and a trip to Mongolia beginning Aug. 31.