The presidential election petition court has adjourned till 3rd July for INEC, the president and the All Progressives Congress to open their case in the petition filed by the PDP.

The long adjournment was informed by the upcoming coming Id el kabir holiday scheduled for 28th and 29th June.

At today’s proceedings the PDP fielded its last witness, which made it a total of 27 witnesses

Shortly before calling the witness the party tender-certified true copies of form EC8A from 6 states Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Kogi.

Counsel to INEC, the president and the APC objected to the admissibility of the documents

The court however admitted them and the evidence.

Then the party moved to call one Mike Enahoro- Ebah an Abuja based legal practitioner.

Under cross examination by counsel to INEC, Mr Enahoro confirmed that the election process at his polling unit in Gwaripa Abuja, was successful to the extent he observed

He admitted that he was not happy that his candidate for the presidential election lost the election.

He told the court that he had in 2022 instituted a criminal case against the president at the magistrate court in Abuja.

Mr Enahoro had however withdrew the charge at the court.

He told court that the chief magistrate declined jurisdiction so the matter became abetted.

Mr Enahoro who tendered a copy of a Guinean passport supposedly owned by President admitted to not confirming from the Guinean embassy to if the president had denounced its citizenship.

Paragraph 146 of the petitioner pleading, the evidence given by Mr Enahoro and testimony was not amongst the documents the petitioner listed to be relied on.

Mr Enahoro said he was not aware clearance from the US consulate upon an enquiry by the IGP in 2003 that there was no record of conviction or forfeiture of property in respect to the President.

He admitted not been aware of the public notice, of Chicago state university stating that the president attended the university and graduated with honors.

He boldly confirmed to be a member of the Obedient movement for Labour Party.

Subsequently the Labour Party called its 12th witness Yunusa Tanko, the National director of Media for the party.

Under cross examination Mr Tanko asked the court to void the results of the election in the FCT, including that of the Labour Party.

He admitted to have joined the party in 20th May 2022 before Peter Obi.

The confirmed that the party had 133,000 polling unit agent for the 176,974 polling unit in the country.

He noted that he was in Abuja during the presidential election and did not observe elections in any other state, safe for the Labour Party situation room where he monitored the election.

He prayed the court to declare Peter Obi the winner, but failed to depose to what he wants the court to do with the votes cast in favor of the PDP, as they were not made a party to the suit.

Mr Tanko, had told the court that he relied on from EC8A’s from various state to prepare his witness deposition.

However his deposition was made on 20th March while the documents he claimed to rely on were obtained from INEC in April.

The court has gone on recess to reconvene in 15mins to take 2 more witnesses of the Labour Party.