Sunshine stars of Sierra Leone will host the super Eagles and the other group A game at the Samuel Kion Dos stadium in Monrovia on Sunday.

The super eagles need just a point from the game to qualify for Cote’D voire 2023. Sierra Leone must win the game to keep chances of qualifying alive.

On their own side, a win or draw for the super Eagles could also ensure a sound qualification for a third successive AFCON finals.