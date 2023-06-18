Napoli’s talisman Victor Osihmen grabbed a first half brace for the Super Eagles in a pulsating game against the Lone stars of Sierra Leone on Sunday evening at Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

But his brace was cancelled out five minutes before regulation time after a quick Fire doiuble from the Sierra Leonan Lone Stars.

Kelechi Ihenacho later restored the Eagles lead with a well-worked pass during extra time to earn the Eagles a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

The victory earned the Super Eagles qualification ticket for the 2023 AFCON in Cote ID Voire,