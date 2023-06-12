The Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP), Olaposi Oginni has denied his purported arrest, saying he only honoured police invitation to Abuja.

He accused the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo and some others as responsible for the widespread of his fake arrest.

Oginni spoke at a June 12 – Democracy Day celebration with the topic : “Dr. Boniface Aniebonam: The Messenger of God for a New Nigeria” held in Abeokuta, the State capital.

He described the petition written to the police as frivolous and Nonsense saying he was not a terrorist, money launder and a gun runner.

Oginni while commending the police for carrying out their duties professionally, urged Nigerians to see police as their friends.

Following the withdrawal of the party’s petition against Governor Dapo Abiodun’s election victory and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oginni called on the NNPP’s Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to call to order all those causing turmoil in the party.