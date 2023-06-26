The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC Abubakar Abdulrasheed has announced his official resignation from the commission.

Abdulrasheed who disclosed this during the approval of the Kogi State University, Kabba in Abuja said this would enable him return to classroom his primary assignment.

Prof. Abdulrasheed expressed his attachment to the new university, considering it his final achievement during his seven-year tenure as he had granted approvals to numerous universities across the country.

He said he would continue his lecturing job at the Bayero University Kano where he was appointed from after spending seven years in the commission.

Advertisement

Prof. Abdulrasheed was the Vice-chancellor, Bayero University Kano between 2010-2015, and assumed office as the executive secretary of the commission in 2016.