An disturbing incident has unfolded at the Mobile Police Force base of 62 Squadron in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, where a Nigerian police inspector was apprehended for allegedly attempting to kill his colleague while on duty.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammed Jalinge, confirmed the arrest on Monday, shedding light on the incident that took place on the evening of July 16th in Kafanchan local government area.

According to Jalinge, Inspector Moses Paul, the suspect, reportedly employed a rope to strangle his unsuspecting colleague.

However, the victim’s cries for help were heard by two other police personnel who promptly intervened and rescued him from the dire situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack was an attempt to steal the victim’s rifle, as stated by police authorities.

The Kaduna Police Command has now initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

They assure the public that Inspector Moses Paul will face both disciplinary and legal consequences for his alleged actions.