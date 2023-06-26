Team Nigeria has won its first medal at the 2nd African Beach Games in Temament Tunisia, with Esther Toko taking bronze in rowing.

Team Nigeria had earlier defeated Benin Republic 2-0 (12- 0, 12- 0) in Teqball men’s singles and doubles, propelling the country to the final stage of the game today.

With this encouraging growth, Nigeria is aiming for two or three medals at Teqball.

Advertisement

Events will enthrall spectators as the days progress with their thrilling performances and strong rivalry.

The anticipation is expected to be tangible as Nigerian competitors compete to demonstrate their skills and place higher on the podium.

The 2nd African Beach Games will conclude on June 30, bringing an end to this thrilling sporting spectacular. As Nigeria competes in these many sports, the nation will definitely cheer for and unite behind its athletes as they strive for victory in order to qualify for the ANOC Beach Games, which will be held in August of this year.