Officials in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector have clarified that the much anticipated Nigeria Air Project is still a work in progress as the process of securing an operating License is still at its first Phase.

Aviation authorities disclosed this when they appeared before the Senate’s Committee on Aviation at the National Assembly to provide clarity on the Controversies arising from the recent unveiling of Nigeria Air .

The Unveiling of Nigeria’s National Carrier, Nigeria Air by the immediate past Minister , Hadi SIRIKA, is still generating concerns In several quarters .

As expected, members of the National Assembly have many unanswered questions on the whereabouts of this aircraft and the proposed mode of operation

This is why the Senate’s Committee on Aviation have called this meeting, to probe further and get more facts about a national carrier that still can not fly even after it’s unveiling.

Authorities from Nigeria’s aviation ministry insist the Nigeria Air project is real.

But, for it to become fully operational, it requires a 5 phase verification and approval process by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the project is still at its first phase

They also clarified that the recent Unveiling ceremony done in the last days of the previous administration was a mere display of the Logo for the National Carrier and not the takeoff of operations as widely speculated.

The Lawmakers say they believe in the capacity of Nigeria’s aviation officials to successfully launch a national Carrier, but they want the process be more transparent and ensure that other local operators are carried along.

Nigeria’s Aviation Stakeholders urge citizens to support the Project as it will bestow on the country a sense of National Pride, encourage healthy competition in the sector as well as provide more job opportunities to unemployed Nigerians.

