The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has dismissed five of its personnel, including a Deputy Director, for various offences.

A statement by Spokesman for the agency said the offences range from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives, leaking confidential information to suspects and violation of oath of secrecy.

More of the violations include stealing and alteration of official records and Absent Without Official Leave.

The statement added that two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.