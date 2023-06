The National Bureau of Statistics made this known in its Consumer Price Index report released on Thursday.

Food, non-alchoholic beverages , housing, water , electricity, gas and other fuel, clothing footwear, transportation amongst others contributed to the inflationary rise.

Food inflation rate at 2.19% was higher by 0.06% compared with April’s figure of 2.13%.

Core inflation was 1.81% in May up by 0.35% from April’s fofure of 1.4%.