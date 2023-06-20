The Independent National Electoral Commission has accused the PDP of failure to pay for certified true copies of documents they are seeking to get from the commission.

This was INEC’s response to PDP arguments that they encountered difficulties in getting Certified True Copy (CTC) of documents out of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of their petition.

PDP’s Counsel, Chris Uche to the court that INEC brought CTC of voters registered for the FCT, although not all and they wished to tender them as exhibits.

INEC, APC and Counsel to Tinubu, all objected to the admissibility of the document.

The court however admitted it as evidence.

Advertisement

The court however added two more days to the initial days given to the PDP to close its case.

According to the trial timetable, the party was scheduled to close its case today(Tuesday), but due to the democracy holiday and last week Saturday, they lost two days meant to tender documents and field witnesses

Counsel to PDP to journalists that they have fielded 25 witnesses and will make it a round-up number of 30.

The remaining 70 witnesses, will come In the place of tendered documents.

The matter was adjourned till the 21st for the continuation of hearing.