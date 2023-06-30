The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action.

Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.

This kind of act was one of the reasons behind the hugely disruptive anti Police protests tagged #ENDSARS in 2020.