The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Abuja District society wants the new government to work towards improved economic growth and greater transparency in governance.

It made this known as its new leadership team officially took over the reins of leadership.

The leadership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria’s Abuja chapter has just been officially inaugurated and it pledges to hit the ground running.

The accountant General of the Federation is optimistic about the commitment of the new leadership team to positive change as she advises on its roles in nation building.

The expectations of members of the professional body are high as they also advise on how the new team can move the institute’s affairs forward.

The accounting body also chips in recommendations on how the new government can aid economic growth.

It also emphasises transparency and improved diversification away from oil.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants which was established in 1965 develops and assesses Qualifying Examinations for Professional Accountants on the continent.

It as well regulates ethical standards for the accounting profession with a strong mechanism for enforcing compliance by all members.