Google has announced several new features for its digital Wallet.

Google Wallet has been around for nearly a decade, but the most recent edition, initially announced at Google I/O 2022, formally relaunched last summer and the Android digital wallet has finally seen some substantial upgrades.

The new Google wallet features includes ability to digitize your physical passes and use your driver’s license or state ID with your Android phone.

Google has also added a “private pass” function to increase security if you intend to digitally create your health insurance card or other cards that contain sensitive information.

Advertisement

And you can save passes directly from your text messages