Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared his candidacy for the presidency of the United States in 2024, pitting him against his former employer Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

He will appear at a campaign event in Iowa, which is often one of the first visits on the primary election calendar. He will also speak during a CNN townhall meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Pence filed paperwork for his presidential campaign on Monday.

In a tweet, the former US Vice President said; “Today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States,” Mr Pence said in a campaign video released on Wednesday.

“Together, we can bring this country back, and the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Pence was loyal to Mr Trump during the former president’s term in office, but fell out with the populist leader when he refused to play a part in overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Pence has said he would never agree with Mr Trump on the January 6 insurrection, a stance which has made him unpopular with a large selection of Republican voters.

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

The former vice president is currently polling a little over 5 per cent, FiveThirtyEight’s polling aggregator showed. Mr Trump remains the clear favourite, polling at 53.7 per cent.

He now joins a Republican field that has swelled into double digits.

Among his rivals are Mr Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, a US senator.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is also expected to announce his 2024 campaign on Wednesday, although he will have considerable work to do to boost his national profile as he remains relatively unknown beyond his state.