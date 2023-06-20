The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that the dissolution of the Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Departments and Agencies exempts the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control.

This was contained in a Press Statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Tagged FG Exempts NAFDAC, NDLEA from Boards Dissolution signed by Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the office.

The Government said in the terse statement that both agencies were not affected by the dissolution.

Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.