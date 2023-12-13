The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the exemption of tertiary institutions, including universities, from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Systems (IPPS).

The Minister of Education, Professor Mamman Tahir, who disclosed this to journalists after the week’s FEC meeting, also said the Council has relieved managements of tertiary institutions of the burden of obtaining approval and waiver from the Office of the Head of Service for recruitment.

According to the Minister, the exemption of tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform and from seeking the Head of Civil Service’s authority for recruitment would allow the institutions to deal with salary issues of their staff, as well as recruitment internally.

He said the FEC decided to remove the institutions from the IPPIS system because it was concerned with efficiency and the management of the institutions.

According to Mr Tahir, apart from the opposition to the payment system by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the IPPS issue had proved time-consuming for university vice-chancellors.

The minister explained that as the tertiary institutions are governed by laws, they should be allowed to exercise their autonomy.

Advertisement

He said: “It was a very happy day for the education sector because one of the problems which the vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of colleges of education, those managing the tertiary sector in Nigeria, have been complaining about has been the subscription to the IPPIS

The IPPIS had been a bone of contention between university lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2020, ASUU, which went on an eight-month strike due to disputes with the Federal Government regarding the payment platform opted for the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).

The IPPIS was introduced by the federal government in October 2006 as part of its reform initiatives to effectively store personnel records and promote transparency and accountability.

Giving a bit more clarity to the approval of IPPIS, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, said: “Today, the universities and other tertiary institutions have gotten a very big relief from the integrated personnel payroll and information system. You will recall that the university authorities and others have been clamouring for the exemption of universities and other tertiary institutions from this system.

The education minister also said the council approved the construction of the Senate Building at the University of Nigeria and funds to the National Examination Council (NECO).