As the world marks fathers day, fathers in Nigeria have called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the government.

It’s a special fathers day service at the Christ Church Anglican in Lagos

The joy in their hearts was evident as they danced to gospel songs coming from the choir.

Speaker after speaker praised the fathers for their contributions in the church and the society at large.

But how do they see this day and how special way would they love to be celebrated.

It was also time for them to reel out their expectations of President Tinubu led administration.

June 18th Every year is set aside as fathers day to appreciate the contributions of fathers all over the world.