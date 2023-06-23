The Lagos State University, LASU has marked her 40th anniversary and 26th convocation ceremony on Thursday.

At the event, notable Nigerians including the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and others were honoured with honorary doctorate degree.

The Academic possession opens the 40th anniversary and 26th convocation of the Lagos State University.

The university vice chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello is

proud to say that LASU has made some modest achievements under her stewardship in the last one year

A total of 10,183 students have graduated, with 282 bagging first class.

Also, 1,604 are graduating at postgraduate diploma, academic masters, professional masters, Doctor of Philosophy and professional doctorate degree levels.

All the graduates are from 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

In recognition of his immense contributions to human development, rural infrastructural development, the promotion of youth participation in sports, and policy formulations to enhance national economy, Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola was awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment)

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi bagged Honorary Doctor of Letters (Human Rights, National Integration and African Security Development), in recognition his immense contributions to the development of governance in Nigeria through ensuring landmark human rights

At the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rewards The best graduating student for the 2021/2022 set in Lagos State University (LASU) , Ojo, Aminat Yusuf with the sum of 10 million naira.

