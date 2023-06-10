The Labour party has called for an independent forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The opposition party also called for a thorough investigation of the CBN, particularly, the interference of the last APC government in the operation of the apex bank.

The Party also says it is disturbed by the decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the opposition political party says it is unconstitutional to have done this without the approval of the National Assembly.

The party described the Naira Redesign introduced by Godwin Emefiele led CBN as a noble policy that was implemented primarily to check vote buying in the last general election, and it was not targeted at any particular candidate.

The labour party says instead of investigating the CBN Governor, the Federal government should investigate the Independent national Electoral commission and it’s chairman and account for the 355 billion Naira used to conduct the general election.