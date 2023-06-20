The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Benue State North Central Nigeria has commended the former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom for voluntarily submitting himself to the authorities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Former Governor Ortom appeared before EFCC on to answer questions about his eight years tenure in office at its Makurdi Zonal Office.

The party’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Benue State, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom and titled “Ortom’s voluntary submission for EFCC questioning, worthy of emulation”.

The party says “The former governor’s action also depicts him as a man of his words as it fulfills promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested on him as governor.

The PDP notes that while this would not be the first time a former governor would be answering questions before the anti-graft body, Samuel Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attends such appearances.

The party expressed delight at the ex-governor’s courage to submit himself instead of running away which signifies a clear reflection that there are no skeletons in his cupboard.

Ex-Governor Samuel Ortom has been in the custody of operatives of EFCC in Makurdi the state capital since the morning hours of Today.

The former Governor who turned in himself around 10:08 am at the Zonal Head Office of EFCC in Wadata, Makurdi is being questioned on issues bothering on financial transactions during his 8-year tenure as governor of the state between 29th May 2015 and 29th May 2023.

Several aides during his tenure who had appeared on invited by the anti-graft agency had linked the former governor who was then under immunity with every financial transaction under scrutiny.

The immediate past Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB under his tenure, Mr. Joseph Utse who was arrested about two weeks ago by EFCC is still held in the custody of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Not less than seven petitions from yet-to-be-known sources bothering on corruption were said to have been advanced to EFCC against the former governor, Samuel Ortom and his deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu shortly before the expiration of his tenure.

It would be recalled that the former governor had confirmed that a series of such petitions were written against his administration during a conversation with stakeholders but indicated his willingness to account for his stewardship.