A Coalition of civil society group wants government to prioritize debt reduction, youth inclusiveness, issues around Extractive sector, and the open governance system.

At a meeting on Abuja to articulate priorities for citizens engagement with the new administration, the group recommended cutting down the cost of governance as one way of reducing the country’s debt profile

Nigeria’s external debt has continued to climb , in the face of shrinking revenue.

According to the debt management Office, Nigeria’s public debt stock stood at 46.25 trillion naira as of December 31st, 2022, and when the 22.7trillion naira to be securitized is included, the total public debt climbs to 76.8trillion naira.

Since the coming on board of the Tinubu administration, Nigerians have continued to set an Agenda for the government on issues that affect the public, and civil society organisations are not left out.

Here at this meeting, these groups want the government among other things to address the growing debt profile of the country.

This is but one of a myriad of issues the new administration must tackle head on, given the present economic realities.

They also profer possible ways which the government can address the issues.

Resolutions reached at the meeting will be sent in a communique for implementation.