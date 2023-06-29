Beijing says that in order to have high-level military communications with the United states, the Joe Biden administration must relax its sanctions against China.

Liu Pengyu, a spokeswoman for China’s Embassy in Washington, said on Wednesday that Washington “understands the source of difficulties in its military-to-military relations with China.

It was unclear exactly sanctions Liu was alluding to, although Chinese authorities have previously mentioned sanctions on Chinese Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu for refusing to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Since 2018, Li has been the focus of US sanctions for his alleged participation in the procurement of Russian sophisticated weapons.

During a rare visit to Beijing earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken requested that President Xi Jinping establish a crisis communication channel between the two countries. Xi, on the other hand, declined the offer.

According to Biden administration officials, direct lines of contact between the two sides are required to cut through crises and calm high emotions before they escalate into conflict.