The chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the heinous shocking terrorist attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, that targeted a secondary school in Western Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, which left at least 42 students dead, more injured and others missing.

Mr Mahamat expressed his sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims, and wishes a full recovery to the injured students.

In order to secure regional security, he reiterated the urgent necessity for a comprehensive regional strategy to counter the threat presented by all armed and terrorist groups operating out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The African Union’s continuous and unwavering solidarity with the Ugandan government and people during this difficult time of national loss is something the chairperson wishes to underline.