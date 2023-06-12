The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has advised the public to desist from consuming hides popularly called ponmo, as well as smoked and bush Meat.This follows the outbreak of anthrax disease in some neighbouring countries within the West African sub-region; specifically, Northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo.

The ministry in a press statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe says the bacterial disease that has claimed some lives affects both animals and man.

The zoonotic disease’ anthrax spores are naturally found in the soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals.

Anthrax can be easily transmitted to humans from infected animals through inhalation of the anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated and infected animal products, such as hides and skin, as well as meat or milk.

Anthrax can not be transmitted from one human to another.

Signs of infection include flu- like symptoms such as cough, fever and muscle ache.

The infection can lead to pneumonia, severe lung problems, breathing difficulties, shock, and death, if not diagnosed and treated early.

The disease, however, responds to antibiotic and supportive therapy treatments.

The ministry wants the public to remain calm and vigilant, as its standing Committee on the control of anthrax has been resuscitated by the federal government.

It also adds that relevant institutions and collaborators have been contacted with the aim of controlling the outbreak.