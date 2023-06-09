The Airforce Institute of Technology AFIT in Kaduna State, renowned for technological research and development, is set to unveil a groundbreaking project- a light trainer Aircraft manufactured at the institute.

The Chief of the Airstaff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and other senior Airforce officials will attend the event on Saturday.

Airforce Institute of Technology Kaduna’s Light Trainer Aircraft, also known as ALTA will be a significant leap forward in the world of aviation.

It will be presented at the Institute’s convocation ceremony on Saturday 10th of June.

This innovative project promises to revolutionize training aircraft capabilities and redefine the standards of aviation technology.

Powered by the highly efficient Lycoming IO-360 engine, ALTA boasts of an exceptional operational flight time of approximately 5 hours.

This extended duration allows for longer training sessions and more extensive mission scenarios, preparing pilots for real-world challenges.

Other activities lined up for the convocation ceremony include lectures by seasoned resource persons aimed at equipping the youths for nation building.

the Institute will present 775 students with National Diplomas, Higher National Diplomas, Bachelors degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Masters degrees in various disciplines.