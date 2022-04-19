Nigeria Airforce Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna, Pilot, Instructor Feared Dead

A Nigeria Airforce (NAF) trainer aircraft has reportedly crashed in Kaduna on Tuesday.

It is feared that the the pilot and the instructor pilot on board died.

It was gathered that the NAF aircraft crashed at the flight line of the Nigerian Airforce Base in Kawo, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state

Although the Nigeria Airforce authorities are yet to confirm the crash, the incident is coming less than year after top Military officials including the former Chief of Army staff Ibrahim Attahiru died in a similar plane crash in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has suffered casualties in the last few years losing at least four of its aircraft and several personnel from January to July last year.

At least 20 officers reportedly died during these tragic incidents, including a serving service chief