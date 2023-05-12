Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says dredging of Orashi river will stimulate economic opportunities and link the South East region to other West Africa Countries.

Professor Yemi Osibanjo said this while flagging off the Hydrographic survey and dredging of the proposed sea route from Oguta lake-Orashi-Degema-Atlantic ocean at the bank of Oguta lake Imo State

Orashi is a river of the lower Niger River basin, and a tributary of Oguta Lake, southeastern Nigeria. The river takes off, 183 miles above mean sea level.

Despite its historic and economic importance to the South East region, it has been undeveloped by successive administration.

With the flag off of its dredging into the Atlantic ocean, this will open up the economic hub of Oguta, Ohaji-Egbema and other parts of the South East region.

Some other speakers noted the importance of the project and how it will check crude oil theft within its marine domain.