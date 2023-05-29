As Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure as the President of Nigeria comes to an end after eight years, it is an opportune time to reflect upon his leadership and the impact it has had on Africa’s most populous nation.

Since assuming office in 2015, Buhari faced significant challenges, ranging from security issues to economic instability. Despite these challenges, including corruption, security threats, and economic instability, Buhari’s leadership brought about notable changes in various sectors.

In this article, Wasiu Salami evaluates the key achievements, shortcomings, and the legacy of President Buhari’s presidency.

Tackling Corruption:

Upon assuming office, Buhari pledged to combat corruption, which had plagued Nigeria for decades. His unwavering commitment to this cause led to a series of initiatives aimed at curbing corruption and recovering stolen assets. The establishment of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were pivotal steps in this endeavor. These efforts resulted in the prosecution and conviction of high-profile individuals, as well as the recovery of significant sums of money and assets, sending a strong message that corruption would not be tolerated.

Security and Counterterrorism:

Buhari’s presidency coincided with a critical period in Nigeria’s security landscape, marked by the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges. Under his leadership, the Nigerian military launched Operation Lafiya Dole, a concerted effort to tackle Boko Haram and restore security in the northeastern region. This operation led to the liberation of territories previously under the control of the insurgents, allowing displaced communities to return home.

Additionally, the government initiated Operation Safe Corridor, a program aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating former militants into society. This effort sought to address the root causes of radicalization, offering a chance for individuals to renounce violence and contribute positively to their communities.

Economic Reforms and Diversification:

Buhari recognized the need to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil and diversify the economy. His administration implemented policies to stimulate growth in non-oil sectors, with a particular focus on agriculture, solid minerals, and manufacturing.

The Anchor Borrowers’ Program, a flagship initiative, provided loans and support to smallholder farmers, boosting agricultural productivity and reducing food import dependency. The program significantly increased rice production, making Nigeria closer to self-sufficiency in this staple crop.

Furthermore, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was established to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria. This reform-oriented approach streamlined bureaucratic processes, reduced red tape, and enhanced investor confidence, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment and the creation of job opportunities.

Infrastructure Development:

Recognizing the critical role of infrastructure in economic development, Buhari prioritized the revitalization of Nigeria’s infrastructure. His administration embarked on an ambitious infrastructure agenda, with significant investments in roads, railways, airports, and power generation.

Projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway witnessed substantial progress under Buhari’s tenure. These infrastructure developments not only enhanced connectivity within Nigeria but also facilitated trade and economic growth.

Moreover, efforts were made to address the longstanding challenges in the power sector. The completion of power projects and increased investments in renewable energy sources aimed to improve access to electricity and stimulate industrialization.

Diplomacy and Regional Leadership:

President Buhari’s tenure witnessed a revitalized Nigerian foreign policy, with a focus on regional integration and cooperation. Nigeria played a crucial role in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, leading the Multinational Joint Task Force and bolstering collaboration among affected nations. The commitment to regional security resulted in significant gains against Boko Haram and helped stabilize the region.

Furthermore, Buhari championed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aimed to promote intra-African trade and economic integration. Nigeria’s participation in this landmark agreement showcased its commitment to regional development and positioned the country as a leading player on the African continent.

Conclusion:

Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in Nigeria witnessed remarkable achievements across various sectors. His unwavering commitment to tackling corruption, addressing security challenges, diversifying the economy, and prioritizing infrastructure development significantly transformed the country.

While the achievements of Buhari’s administration are commendable, it is essential to acknowledge that challenges remain. The pace of implementation, bureaucratic hurdles, and lingering socio-economic issues require continuous attention from subsequent administrations.

As Nigeria transitions into a new era of leadership, the accomplishments of President Buhari’s tenure provide a foundation for future progress. By building upon these achievements and addressing the remaining challenges, Nigeria can continue its journey towards sustainable development, prosperity, and improved quality of life for its citizens.