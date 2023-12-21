South Korea and Japan will hold high-level economic talks for the first time in eight years, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

This is another example of improved ties as the countries are brought closer together by shared geopolitical concerns.

The discussions, which began in 1999, have been frozen since 2016 as relations between the two North Asian US allies deteriorated due to historical disputes arising from Japan’s 1910-1945 rule of Korea.

But since entering office in 2022, Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, has prioritized repairing relations with Tokyo.

Seoul’s foreign ministry announced that Kang Jae-kwon, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, will represent the country.

He will evaluate bilateral economic cooperation and talk about economic security strategy with his Japanese counterpart, senior deputy foreign minister Keiichi Ono.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, South Korea announced plans for its companies to compensate people forced to work under Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation as it pushed to end a spat that has undercut US ked efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Additionally, the increasing trilateral cooperation, between Japan, South Korea, and Washington has announced the launch of a real-time missile data-sharing system to help monitor Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programme.

After easing export restrictions on high-tech products to South Korea in March, Japan reinstated South Korea to its “white list” for exports with fast-track trade status in July.