14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has announced that he will not be taking part in this year’s tournament.

Nadal, 36, revealed his plans after confirming he will miss the upcoming French Open – which starts on Monday.

Nadal believes he can continue until 2024, which is likely to be his final year on tour.

Nadal has been sidelined since January after suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open and has been attempting to get back into shape.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion called a press conference on Thursday to announce his withdrawal from Roland-Garros and the possibility of his retirement after the 2024 season after he admitted that he has not found the ‘solution’ to his most recent injury.

Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022, and the US Open in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. He has won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles, with only Novak Djokovic achieving as many major triumphs in the men’s game.

Nadal is hoping his injury lay-off will allow him to compete and go out on top, perhaps with a 23rd Grand Slam triumph.