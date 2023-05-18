A Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Sabo-Yaba on Thursday has ordered the remand of Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti for four more days in police custody over an alleged assault of a police officer.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun, made the order following an application brought by the police.

The application was made in a bid to further detain the singer at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba Lagos, to enable the police conclude its investigation.

The team of prosecution counsel led by DCP Simon Lough (SAN), told the court that the application is brought pursuant to Sections 264(1) (2),(3),(4) & (6) & 257 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (As Amended), Sections 4 & 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6(6), 35(1)(C), (5) & (7)(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The senior lawyer said the application was made in the interest of justice, public order and morality.

In his response, defence counsel, Femi Akinyemi requested that the matter be stood down. But Chief Magistrate Olatubosun refused to grant the prayer and made an order to extend the earlier remand order.

She also said the casefile be duplicated to the office of the Department of Public Prosecutions and subsequently adjourned to May 23, 2023.

On Tuesday, the same court had heard the matter, rejecting the police request to detain the singer for 21 more days, and instead granted him bail after 48 hours, in the sum of one million naira. with two sureties.

According to the investigating police officer, Lekan Ogundare, Seun Kuti committed the offence on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The defendant was said to have driven dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocked a moving police vehicle.

He is also alleged to have grabbed one Inspector Mohammed Aminu attached to the Police Training College, Ikeja, who was on official movement and in police uniform.

The police also said that the defendant slapped the officer several times on his face.

The singer was arrested after he presented himself at the police command, Ikeja on Monday, following orders by the inspector General of Police for his arrest.