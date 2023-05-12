The Police in Guinea have denied the report claiming the death of seven demonstrators against the junta in the state.

Spokesman of the force, Mory Kaba said: “The figure given by the organisers of the demonstration is false and is only imaginary.

“They simply want to discredit the authorities who are doing everything to avoid deaths during demonstrations,” he said.

An opposition group, The Forces Vives, which is made up of parties, unions and civil society organisations, said seven people were killed and 32 wounded by gunfire on Wednesday.

Protests in Guinea routinely result in clashes with security forces. The toll of the violence is still difficult to establish precisely.

The Forces Vives have called for the resumption of demonstrations for the release of three civil society figures who have been imprisoned for several months, as well as all prisoners whom the collective considers political.

The collective is calling for the opening of a credible dialogue with a view to the rapid return of civilians to the leadership of the country, as well as the lifting of the ban on all demonstrations introduced in 2022 by the junta in power since a coup in 2021.

The three civil society figures were released on Wednesday evening. Oumar Sylla alias Foniké Mangué, Ibrahima Diallo and Mamadou Billo Bah are leaders of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an organisation dissolved by the junta but which is part of the Forces Vives.