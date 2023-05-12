Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki has blamed the travail of the former Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu on poor medical system in the country.

He stated this while addressing committee of Chief medical directors in the country who paid him a courtesy visit.

Every year, Chief medical directors and other stakeholders converge to meet minds on how to review challenges facing healthcare delivery in the country.

This time, they are in Edo state and on a visit to the government house to meet with governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Top on the discourse is the issue of failed healthcare system. They believe medical tourism is a huge challenge facing the country today.

The governor insists that in order to curb medical tourism, Nigeria tertiary hospitals need to advance on its technology to make diagnosis faster.

He explains that only such would have averted the current situation being 5 by the former deputy president of the senate

The spokesperson for the group earlier commended the governor on his developmental strides, especially in the area of healthcare delivery.

The group also visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll.