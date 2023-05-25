Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his government will continue to address infrastructural deficits and commission projects till his last day in office.

He made this known at the Commissioning of the new ultral modern oyo state Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

He said his administration will build on programmes of past administrations that were structured properly and which will be beneficial to the masses of Oyo State.

Oyo State governor is one of the few governors who got the mandate of their citizens to return to power for the next four years.

This many have attributed to his positive legacies in the state.

He assures the people of Oyo state that his administration will continue to take decisions on infrastructural deficit for the benefit of the entire state and its citizens.

Today he is at the nation’s capital with other dignitaries to commission the state ultra modern Governor’s Lodge.

The facility had become a concern to the FCT authorities due to its dilapidated nature.

The new Oyo State Governor’s Lodge now has A 10-bedroom Governor’s Lodge comprising a ground floor, and pent house, A 2-bedroom Deputy Governor’s Lodge And Aides’ Quarters, a water fountain, water treatment plant and swimming pool.