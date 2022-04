The economic situation in Nigeria, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, has seen the consumer price inflation rise in March from 15.70% to 15.92%, making it the highest rate in five months.

This is one of the reasons why veteran Journalists and Public Affairs Analyst, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju is of the opinion that vice President Yemi Osinbajo should not even bother to contest the 2023 presidency.