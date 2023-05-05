Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured residents of the state that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all medical facilities in the state are adequately utilized in the bid to ensure healthcare services are available and affordable to all.

The Governor, who gave the assurance on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Ado Ekiti. He promised to give the hospital a facelift that would make it conducive for the citizens to patronize.

While positing that the move would reduce the stress being faced at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital as a result of attending to all cases, Oyebanji said he would make the General hospital conducive as well as inviting, so as to reduce the load on the Teaching Hospital, which essentially is a tertiary institution.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality and affordable health care services even as he expressed dissatisfaction over the low utilization of the General Hospital, despite the huge investment of government on the facility.

The Governor who was conducted round the hospital complex by the Chief Medical Director, Dr Gbenga Omotosho, said he would ensure that the money invested in the facility were justified by ensuring more quality health care services for the people.

“It is a work in progress and I am glad that I came based on the intelligence report I got on the facility. I have gone round and I can assure you that we will reflect on how to put this place into a better use. It is a massive facility grossly underutilized. That is why I am here with the Head of Service, Commissioner for Health, DG BPP, Electricity board and those that have one or two things to do at ensuring that the money that we have invested here is productively used for the interest of Ekiti people”, the Governor assured.

The Governor, who was accompanied to the hospital by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, the Head of Service, Barr. Dele Agbede, Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr Seun Odewale; Special Adviser, Media, My Yinka Oyebode and other top government officials, later paid a visit to the Customary Court of Appeal complex at the Oke-Ori Omi area of Ado-Ekiti, to assess the extent of work there and the facilities on ground.