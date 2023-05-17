Counsel to Labour Party and it’s president candidate has told the presidential election petitions court has told the court that the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to give them give them over 70% of the documented they have requested from the commission.

Livy Uzoukwu also told the court that the INEC resident electoral commission in Rivers State told the party that he has no form EC8A to give to the party.

He noted that the court had ordered that the party be given certified true copy, and electronic scanning of the voter’s registers

These he said is against the order of the court, wherein justice Haruna Tsamani had ordered parties to determine documents to be considered or objected to.

Justice Haruna noted that the court only gave an order for inspection of documents not production of the documents.

Counsel to INEC on his part says, the commission is prepared to cooperate with all counsel and the court.

The submission of the counsel to the petitioner is not correct as they were given some documents in respect to Rivers State but they insisted they will not receive it until it is complete.

The petitioners also requested for documents from Sokoto but refused to pay N1.5million as requested by the legal department of the commission.

Representative of the Labour also walked out of the meeting set up to streamline documents.