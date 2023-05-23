President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan has denied claims that he is in the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

Senator Lawan in a press statement he personally signed insists that on no occasion has he inform anyone of any such intention to vie again for the office he currently occupies

However, the Lawmaker reiterates that he remains part of the leadership of the APC, and will continue to find solutions that will ensure the issues surrounding the emergence of the leadership of the 10th National assembly are amicably resolved