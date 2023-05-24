Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari commissioned the multi-billion Naira GRA flyover bridge.

This is among the legacy projects the Governor is leaving behind as his administrationcomes to a close.

The urban renewal projects were among the last significant contracts awarded by Governor Aminu Bello Masari just the year before, to improve the urban plan of the state capital and significantly ease traffic congestion in the heart of the capital city.

It is another history-making moment as Governor Masari, his deputy, and the former Governor Ibrahim Shema, step out with other senior indigenes to witness the grand event.

Most recently, president Mohammadu Buhari was in Katsina for a working visit to commission two under-path bridges and many other projects.

The 578-meter bridge was constructed at over six billion naira with multiple linking paths to parts of the state capital.

The governor also commissioned a 900-meter township road in the old city to open up the ancient city.

Katsina state, in the last eight years, has witnessed numerous the opening up of urban and rural Feeder roads to boost economic activities.

Already over thirty of these roads have been completed and put to use across the state.

