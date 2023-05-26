The Group of Seven (G7) nations will meet next week to consider problems posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, according to Japan officials.

Leaders of the G7, which includes the United States, European Union and Japan last week agreed to create an intergovernmental forum called the Hiroshima AI process to debate issues around fast-growing AI tools

Japan’s Communications Minister, Takeaki Matsumoto, said the officials will hold the first working-level AI meeting on May 30 and consider issues such as intellectual property protection, disinformation and how the technology should be governed.

The meeting comes as tech regulators worldwide gauge the impact of popular AI services like ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Leaders also advocated for the development and adoption of international technological standards to maintain AI “trustworthy” and “in line with our shared democratic values” at last week’s G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The G7 AI working group will seek input from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Matsumoto told a regular press conference.

The EU is on the verge of enacting the world’s first major AI legislation, prompting other nations to ponder what rules should apply to AI tools.