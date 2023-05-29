Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of the state that he would not betray the confidence and trust reposed in him as he set to assume the mantle of leadership in the state for a second term.

He gave the assurance in Abeokuta, during the interdenominational special church service held at the St. Peters Cathedral, Ake Abeokuta.

While seeking for more support and understanding, the Governor promised to be more inclusive, just and equitable in the distribution of critical infrastucture across the state

While delivering his sermon, the Bishop of Egba Diocese, Emmanuel Adekunle asked the Governor to assign right people into positions of service and to intensify critical infrastructure development, while providing much needed and purposeful leadership for the socio-economic development of the state.