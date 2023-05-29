Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal says his administration will run an all inclusive Government and will lead with human face.

He says Security, Agriculture, Job creation, Empowerment, Healthcare among other key sectors will be his priority

Dr. Dauda stated this shortly after been sworn in as the fifth Zamfara Democratically elected Governor

On Security, he noted that he will collaborate with other governors in the Banditry affected states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger to defeat Terrorists causing havoc on innocent Communities

He urge Zamfara youths to lay down arms as Government is committed to ending Banditry, Kidnapping,Cattle rustling and other crimes

Dauda Lawal assures that his administration will offer scholarship to Zamfara Student’s, provide free ante natal for pregnant women

He says he is not unaware of the task of Tackling Insecurity and appeal to the people to support his Government to achieve it’s Goal of Rescuing Zamfara from Total Collapse.

Dignitaries at the Inauguration ceremony includes former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau retired, Kaduna state PDP Governorship Candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, Kaduna PDP Chairman Felix Hassan Hyet among other important personalities.