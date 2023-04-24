Angry youths from Konshisha local Government area in Benue State have buried two persons alive for allegedly being behind the thunder strike that affected one Henry Ihwakaa, his wife and a two-week-old child.

Mister Ihwakaa, who is said to be the father of Henry, was accused by the youths of bewitching people with thunder storm in the area any time it rains.

It was gathered that on that the youths mobilised and attacked Mister Ihwakaa and his alleged collaborator. They later dug a sharrow grave and buried them alive.

An eye witness and elder in the community, Baba Agan, said following the development, the matter was reported to the police in Konshisha local government where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), mobilised his men to the scene of the incident.

TVCNEWS gathered when the police team arrived, the two had already died in the grave and their bodies exhumed.

When contacted, Benue Police spokesman SP Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident.

He said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the act while investigation was on going.

The PPRO warned members of the public against taking law into their hands.